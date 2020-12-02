Diana "Dunnah" Lee Bowman



Diana Lee Bowman, age 57, passed through the veil on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with her sisters by her side. She's now using her beautiful singing voice to sing with the angels, and her body is free from its physical restrictions.



Diana was born on June 4, 1963 in Ogden, Utah to Vernal Dale and Marsha Bowman. She spent most of her growing up years in Roy, UT where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Roy High School, attended Weber College, and participated in many musical activities throughout the years. Diana faithfully served an LDS mission in Dearborn, Michigan. She thought it was particularly funny that she actually served in Hell, Michigan for a while. She learned to sing and play the violin from her mother, Marsha. Diana had a heavenly singing voice, that she would definitely use often. She sang with a quartet called Solace, she was part of Weber State Singers, and would sing in church often. She was always singing along with the radio or anytime music was playing. One of her Dad's favorite jokes was to ask her, "who sings this song?" She would usually have the correct answer, to which he would reply "how about you let them do it?" Her Dad also lovingly gave her the nickname "Cryana," because she always wore her heart on her sleeve and could cry at the drop of a hat. She grew to embrace this nickname, even calling herself Cryana from time to time. She also fully embraced her nickname of Dunnah, which was given to her by her family. Dunnah loved her family more than anything. Though they fought while growing up, and teased each other like crazy in their adult lives, Diana and her siblings, Debra, Dale, and Dawn really loved each other. Diana never got married or had children of her own, but she would always say she was the second mom to many kids, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Diana worked many different jobs throughout her life, but most recently she was a secretary for the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind. She made many good friends through her job there, but most of all she loved spending time with the kids at the school. She would always tell stories of the cute things the kids at school would to. It definitely brought some light to her life.



Diana is survived by her siblings Debra (Richard) Peek of South Weber, Dale (LeeAnn) Bowman of Ogden, and Dawn (Corey "special spirit') Nelson of Roy, her nieces and nephews Jennie (Andy) Burbank, Travis (Britney) Peek, Ryan (Hannah) Peek, Spencer Peek, Shayne (Amy) Haslam, Kameron (Dallas) Haslam, Shae (Derrick) Earnest, McGwire Nelson, and Avery Nelson, and great-nephews and nieces Grant, Jackson, Zayne, Lincoln, Derek, Sam, Apryll, Kayla, and baby Earnest who she will hold and love until they come to earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her horse Drifter, her dogs Rudy, Pixie, and Max, and many other animals she loved throughout her life.



The family would like to thank the staff at Fairfield Village, Harrison Pointe, and The Terrace at Mt. Ogden, Select Health care manager Anjani Malhi, and Milt, her favorite aide who would "steal her gum" for caring so much for Diana over the last year.



Due to Covid-19, there will not be a public viewing or memorial at this time, only a private family service. A Celebration of Life memorial program will be recorded Saturday, December 12 and available for all to view. The link to youtube will be posted here after the program.





