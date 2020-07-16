1/1
Diane (Harrington) Gaddis
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Diane Harrington Gaddis, age 80, of Concord, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 17 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Greg Sloop officiating.

Diane was born September 7, 1939 in Anson county, NC, a daughter of the late Malvin C. Harrington and Ruth Sigmon Harrington. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Harrington.

Diane enjoyed shopping, reading and traveling. She loved being with her friends and taking care of her family. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, W.A. Gaddis; son, Kevin Gaddis and wife, LuAnne Pate of Mooresville; step-granddaughter, Caitlin Grondziowski and husband, Anthony; step-great-granddaughter, Carolina Grondziowski; daughter, Windy Holt and husband, Jonathan of Kannapolis; grandsons, Allen and Lucas Solomon; step-grandsons, Landon and Preston Holt; brother, Malvin C. "Bucky" Harrington, Jr. and wife, Tina of Polkton; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Diane.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
