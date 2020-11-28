A resident of Cranberry Township, age 69, passed away on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 26th, 2020.



Beloved mother of Adam (Ashley) Straley of North Hills, and the late Sarah Martin.



Dear grandmother of Angelina and Brooke Martin, and Kayla Straley.



Sister of the late John Luffe.



Diane was preceded in death by her parents John and Sara Luffe.



She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Diane enjoyed her job working as a travel agent for AAA. In her spare time, she loved to craft different items for her family and friends, whether that be a floral arrangement or sewing something special.



Diane will be dearly missed by her family.



Arrangements made by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



A memorial service will be held at a later date by her family.





