1/1
Dianne Christine (Hutchins) Galamb
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONCORD NC-

Dianne Christine Hutchins Galamb, 69 Passed away on July 3, 2020 in Concord.

Services will be held at a later date.

Dianne was born in Middlesex County, NJ on December 17, 1950. Her parents were the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Androcy Hutchins.

Mrs. Galamb is survived by husband, George Raymond Galamb; son, Joseph Gallo; daughter, Lisa Gallo; sister, Patricia Gans; stepbrothers, Kenneth Hutchins and George Hutchins; grandchildren, Hope York, Jason Gallo, and Thomas Gallo; nieces, Sheree and Patty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to my nieces, Lisa and Hope, and nephew, Joey and family. Also prayers and condolences to Ray, Dianne's husband.
Christine Mamone
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved