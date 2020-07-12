Dr. Dimitrios A. Pappas, 82 passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Berwyn, IL on Thursday, December 16, 1937, and moved to Albuquerque in 1948. He graduated from UNM with a BS in Science, received his DDS from Marquette University School of Dentistry, and his MSD in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Washington Seattle. He served two years as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps.



For 25 years, he was in private dental practice in the San Francisco Bay Area. He returned to Albuquerque in 1992, and worked as the pediatric dentist for Community Dental Services until retiring in 2013. He was a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists for his entire career. He was a faithful member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, sharing his beautiful voice chanting at weekly liturgy for many years. He was also a member of the Order of AHEPA, and former member of the Parish Council.



Dimitrios was a kind, thoughtful, gentle, and loving man who always saw the good in everyone he met. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a food enthusiast and car aficionado, having been known to bring errors to the attention of magazine editors from his vast knowledge of and passion for automobiles. He would often write lyrics and sing unique songs, in his well-known bellowing voice, for friends on their birthdays or special occasions. Many people have a Dimo Pappas original saved on their voicemail. His patients would recall his singing along to tunes and his eclectic taste in music during a cleaning or cavity repair. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader of all topics and would often surprise closest friends with newspaper or magazine articles in the mail that were specific to their interests or drew upon a prior conversation they had shared. The tiny details never were forgotten and he was always genuine in his interactions. He will be cherished for his calm demeanor, dry sense of humor, generous heart, listening ear, and service to others.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anastasia, and their children, Angela and Ari; as well as his children, Anastasia Fusscas and Evanthia Pappas, of California, and Thanasi Pappas (Melinda); grandchildren, Antonis and Veronica Pappas of Minnesota. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Tasia Pappas. He will live on in the hearts of many other cherished relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the kind and attentive nursing staff of Heritage Hospice who helped him and them find comfort in his last week at home.



A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Father Mario Giannopoulos of Salt Lake City will be officiating.



Memorial donations may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High St. SE Albuquerque, NM 87102.

