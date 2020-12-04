Dionisia N. "Diony" Ferrer, age 96, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020 with her family by her side at Medina Adult Family Home in Federal Way, Washington.



Three visitation days are scheduled as follows: December 2nd (5PM-8PM); December 3rd (2PM-5PM); and December 4th (2PM-5PM). A funeral service is scheduled at 1PM on December 5th at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial located at 16445 International Boulevard, SeaTac, WA 98188. Deacon Jerry Graddon of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Des Moines, Washington will officiate.



She was born on February 17, 1924 in San Nicolas, Pangasinan, Philippines to Juliana and Narciso Nibre, She was the second of four children, two preceded her in death. She graduated from Baguio City National High School after finishing 10th grade. After graduation, she married her husband, Quintin Ferrer, and settled their family in the province of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.



After having a few children, she decided to go to college at the National Teachers College in Manila and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education Degree (BSED). She taught grades 1-6 in Sablayan Elementary School for 15 years prior to coming to the United States.



She migrated to the U.S. in 1975 after she was petitioned by her eldest son, Nardito. After gaining citizenship, she petitioned six of her single children in 1976 and one of her married children in 1990. Her other married son decided to remain in the Philippines instead of coming to the U.S.



While her teaching credentials from the Philippines did not meet U.S. standards, she learned the skills of sewing and later became efficient at her job as a power machine operator for companies like Early Winters and Eddie Bauer. She took great pride in learning how to sew winter coats, jackets, leather bags, and other sporting goods, that she even shared some of her assortment of designed bags to her children and friends.



After retiring, she was an active member of Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), Senior Companion Program (SCP), and Legacy House in Seattle. These were places where she enjoyed 28 years of mingling with other seniors and participated in many different planned activities such as bingo, rehabilitative exercises, art projects, field trips, and social gatherings.



She was totally devoted to her children in all aspects of their lives. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Her other interests included traveling, reading, sewing, crossword puzzles, watching Tagalog movies, listening to Ilocano songs, and playing the slot machines.



Diony is survived by her sister, Anecita Dulay in the Philippines; nine children: Nardito, Arsenia, Romeo (Eleanor), Elsa (Ceferino), Rosendo (Marianida), Freddie, Tommy, Laine, and Marianne; 31 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliana and Narciso Nibre; her brothers, Casimiro and Conrado; her husband; son-in-law, Felicisimo; daughters-in-law, Cecilia and Marilou; and a grandson, Roderick.



Her children would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful, loving care given by her granddaughter, Maricel, and her husband, Dennis, during her last five years at their Medina Adult Family Home.



Flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home. Donations and condolences may also be offered during the scheduled visitation and funeral services at Bonney Watson.





