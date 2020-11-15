Dolores (Dee) Orgill passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bernard (Barney) Orgill. Dee is survived by son, James Orgill and wife, Maureen of Wall Township, NJ; sons, Kevin and wife, Rebecca Orgill of Rio Rancho, NM; Michael, and Shawn Orgill of Albuquerque, and Joseph Orgill, of Denver; daughters, Sharon and husband, Tim Luten, Geri and husband, Thomas Mortensen all from Albuquerque. She was also proud of her 10 wonderful grandchildren: Heather Mortensen Spencer and husband, Mark Spencer; Darren Mortensen of Albuquerque, Shaun and Vicki Orgill of Lake Tahoe, NV; Courtney Orgill of New Jersey, and Matthew Orgill of US Coast Guard; Joshua Luten and fiancé, Meredith Marple of San Diego CA; Zachary Luten and Rebecca Luten; Trevor and Troy Orgill; and great-grandson, Jack Thomas Spencer of Albuquerque.
Dolores was born on July 27,1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. where she met and fell in love with her High School sweetheart, married and started her family. Eventually moving to Albuquerque, in 1962 where Barney worked as an Air Traffic Controller. While raising their seven children, Dee found time to attend many activities and sports of her children including youth, high school football, baseball, and Community Theatre productions. Dolores also found time to work for many years in the retail field, including Rhodes, Goldwaters, and Foley's. Her interests included sewing many outfits for her children, reading, and spending time with dear friends including Betty Kohlman, and attending family picnics. Dee was a devout Catholic and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Because of Covid-19, all services are private, so we encourage you to share any thoughts, condolences, or memories at the FRENCH website.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Community. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A special thank you to the many caregivers from both Meadows Senior Care and A Love for Life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
New Mexico Chapter, 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE Suite 121, Albuquerque, NM 87111.
A Rosary will be live-streamed and available for viewing on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. by clicking here: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40711