Dolores G. (Fox) "Dee" Lauth, age 89 of Rienzi, MS, formerly of North Braddock, passed away on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Daniel Lauth. Loving mother of Donald (Ann) Lauth, Deborah Jean (Scott) Monroe, and the late Jeffery Daniel Lauth; sister of the late Lily Gibson; step-sister of Charles Fox and the late Susan Hornberger. Also survived by six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles Joseph Fox and Rebecca King McCullough Fox. Dee was a longtime member of the North Braddock United Methodist Church until its merger with the McMasters United Methodist Church. She was the organist at both churches. Dee dearly loved to golf, especially with her sister Lil. Friends will be received Thurs., July 9 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10 at McMasters United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to McMasters Methodist Church, 200 Church St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145.

