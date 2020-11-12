Dominic P. Genuardi, 75 resident of Plymouth passed Sunday November 8, 2020. Husband of the late Sally Genuardi. He is survived by his daughter Maria West of Plymouth. Brother of Mary Babcock of East Bridgewater and the late Angelo Genuardi and Madeline Ranieri. Also survived by his grandchildren Kelsey, Collin, and Cayden West.
Dominic was very athletic, and he loved working out, which he did every day. He was referred to as the "Italian Stallion". He also loved cars, especially convertibles, but most of all he loved spending time with family and his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Services will be private, and a burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dominic's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.