1/1
Dominic P. Genuardi
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dominic P. Genuardi, 75 resident of Plymouth passed Sunday November 8, 2020. Husband of the late Sally Genuardi. He is survived by his daughter Maria West of Plymouth. Brother of Mary Babcock of East Bridgewater and the late Angelo Genuardi and Madeline Ranieri. Also survived by his grandchildren Kelsey, Collin, and Cayden West.

Dominic was very athletic, and he loved working out, which he did every day. He was referred to as the "Italian Stallion". He also loved cars, especially convertibles, but most of all he loved spending time with family and his grandchildren who were the light of his life.

Services will be private, and a burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dominic's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved