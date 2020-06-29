Don Wendell Sanders, 78, passed away on June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 31, 1942 to Martin Reginald Sanders and Sylvia Pearl Benson, and raised in Newton, Utah.



Don was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the Southern States Mission between 1961 and 1963. On August 20, 1965, he was sealed to the love of his life, Sheryl Burton, for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. He showed his love for his Savior through his service in the church. Don served in various callings, such as, Stake Finance Clerk, Elders Quorum President, Bishop, and Stake High Council.



Don worked in Civil Service with the Defense Information Systems Agency as a Computer Specialist for 35 years. He loved spending time with his family and being surrounded by nature.



Don is survived by his wife, Sheryl B. Sanders; brother, Odell Sanders, sons, Kevin (Colette), Darrin (Melanie), Todd (LaTisha), Scott (Dawn), Chris (Kayte), Brandon (Lindsey); daughters, Lynette (Tom) Dalton, Megon Fought, 26 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and his dog Tag.



Preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.



Please practice all social distancing guidelines (please bring your own mask as masks will not be provided).

