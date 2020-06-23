Donald Francis Jones, age 77, of Irwin, died on June 21, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1943 in Barnesville, OH, to Hugh and Mildred (Wolfe) Jones and the husband of Cynthia (Harper) Jones. Donald worked as a Pipe Fitter for Elliott Company for 42 years. He was a member of the Penn Rod and Gun Club and was also a member of the American Legion in Claridge. Along with his wife he is also survived by his daughter, Cristy (Greg) Christopher; brother, Hugh (Pat) (Linda) Jones; grandson, Scott Christopher. Friends will be received on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lindsay- Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Jeannette Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Humane Society, Humane Society Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.

