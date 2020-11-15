1/1
Donald Jerome Welty
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Welty of Westfield, NJ and Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved, beautiful wife of 49 years, Virginia; daughters, Melanie and Starr; grandchildren, Amy and Scott; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Atlas; and his companion of twenty years, his African grey parrot, Neptune.

Don recently retired, after a 17-year long career at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, NM. He was an avid geologist, master home chef, fisherman, swimmer, scuba diver, gardener, and inspiration to many. His legacy and adventures will carry on in the generations that follow and in the lives he has touched.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved