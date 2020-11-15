Donald J. Welty of Westfield, NJ and Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved, beautiful wife of 49 years, Virginia; daughters, Melanie and Starr; grandchildren, Amy and Scott; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Atlas; and his companion of twenty years, his African grey parrot, Neptune.



Don recently retired, after a 17-year long career at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, NM. He was an avid geologist, master home chef, fisherman, swimmer, scuba diver, gardener, and inspiration to many. His legacy and adventures will carry on in the generations that follow and in the lives he has touched.

