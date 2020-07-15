1/1
Donald Leon Best
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning Don was escorted to Heaven by his daughter, Chris Best. We believe that Chris wanted to celebrate Father's Day with her father and our Dear Lord and Savior. Alice was by his side as she has been for 65 years. He passed quietly and now rejoices in our Lord's arms.

Don was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1935 and moved to Albuquerque as a teenager. He attended St. Mary's school and then served four years in the Navy. Don was a mechanic on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. After the Navy he opened Best Automotive and had a successful business for 47 years before he retired and sold the business in 2005. He took up wood working in his retirement where he became a true artist and craftsman in wood turning. Don was awarded first place in a national competition by the Veterans Association for the exquisite vessels he designed and created.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Best; son, Donald Best; and daughter, Cindy Beall. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Chris Best, who passed away in January, 2015. He also leaves three grandchildren, Brittany Beall, Clinton Beall and Donovan Best. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Alice Tyler, Olivia Beall and Logan Beall. He was a true family man and took his greatest pleasures with his family and loved ones.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved