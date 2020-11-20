Donald Leroy Linnen, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1929 to Alva and Alberta Park Linnen in Denver, Colorado. He honorably served in the US Air Force for 27 years and retired Chief Master Sgt. He was a member of the Protestant faith and served as a Sunday school teacher, Royal Rangers leader, and a member of the Gideons .



Donald was a HAM radio operator and a member of the Hostlers Model Railroad Club.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann; son, Craig; and daughter, Deborah Nielsen; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Albert, Willard, Harold, Lavinia, Eileen and Elva.



Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends and family may gather Friday evening from 6- 8 p.m. Interment will be at Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S. 1000 W. where military honors will be accorded. Services will be live streamed.







Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are Required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store