Donald Lloyd "Don" Roberts, 84, of Richmond, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Liberty Hospital.



Don was born on August 2, 1936, in Stet, the son of Everett Price and Verna Elizabeth (McElwee) Roberts. He was united in marriage to Shirley Evonne Stafford of Norborne on August 24, 1956; she preceded him in death on November 23, 2010.



Survivors include: son, Randy Lloyd (Vicky) Roberts of Richmond; daughter, Lana Evonne (Roberts) Spooner of Richmond; granddaughter, Amanda (Spooner) Howard and her husband Josh of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Cadence and Morgan Howard; three step-grandchildren: Steve Johnson, Kristy Glenn, and Jeremy Judd; nine step-great-grandchildren: Ben Glenn, Kobe Glenn, Kiara Glenn, A.J. Johnson, Brennan Scott, Danny Johnson, Lyla Vernetti, Jeremy Vernetti, and Remy Judd; two step-great great-grandchildren, Grayson Glenn and Cleo Glenn; brother, Floyd Eldon (Betty Sue) Roberts of Lee's Summit; two sisters, Viola Ann Farris of Richmond and Judy Ann (Dale) Bruno of Raymore; sister-in-law, Donna Roberts of Sedalia; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Harold "Gene" Roberts, brother-in-law, Clarence Marshall Farris, sister-in-law, Dorothy Ann (Stafford) Arnold, and son-in-law, Rodger Floyd Spooner.



Don was reared and educated in Stet and a 1954 graduate of the Stet High School. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Don was a member of the Ray County Horseshoe Club, state champion for horseshoes, and enjoyed bowling. He was a member of the Norborne Baptist Church. He retired from the General Motors Leeds Plant and was a member of the UAW #93. Don was a big family man; he loved his family and grandchildren. He spoiled his grandchildren and did everything for them.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cadence and Morgan Howard Education Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.

