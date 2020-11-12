Donald Matthew "Don" Harrod
Age 46, of Pittsburgh, born and raised in Dormont, passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a courageous 11 month battle with Glioblastoma, informally referred to as "GBM". Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy Thomas Harrod; proud son of Jim and Sandy Harrod; cherished brother of Jeannine (Ed) Brinkley, Christine Harrod, and James (Maureen) Harrod; adored uncle to Kalla and Hannah Brinkley, Amanda (Chad) Perry, Stephanie and Morgan Harrod, and Tanner Cooper; treasured brother in law to Jason (Valerie) Eckles and nephews Trevor and Andrew; dear son in law to Larry Thomas; caring cousin of Susan (Mark) Swanson and Jason Foltz; loving nephew of Judy (Jaunita) Yothers. Don will be truly missed by his canine children, Aries, Muse, Augustus "Auggie", and Jupiter and feline child, Abner. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Ginna Inman, Uncle Dwain Yothers and his two canine companions Phoenix and Loki. Don worked as a General Manager of Olive Garden in Monroeville, where his restaurant did so well that the company awarded him a trip to Italy. He helped open well-known restaurants around the Pittsburgh area including Hofbrauhaus in the South Side and Atria's in Mt. Lebanon as well as Ale House restaurants located in Florida and Philadephia. Don had always been drawn to the restaurant industry from a young age due to the fast pace. Don was the nucleus for his friends and family. He had the special ability to bring everyone together and have fun while doing so. Don loved to travel, cook, and all sports especially Pittsburgh's sports teams. His friends looked forward to parties thrown by Don every year as they knew he'd make sure everyone had a drink in their hand and a full plate. He leaves behind a great group of friends all over the country and overseas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Cranium (http://campcranium.org/
), which helps to empower children with brain injury, and the PEAL Center (https://www.pealcenter.org/
), which educates and empowers families and youth with disabilities. Please add or view all donations at www.beinhauer.com.
A private wake for family members will be held on Nov 21, 2020 and a large celebration of life will take place in June, 2021 for everyone that Don impacted.