Donald R. Stanhope Sr.
1954 - 2020
RICHFORD – Donald R. Stanhope Sr., age 66, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home in Richford.



He was born in Rutland on August 9, 1954 to the late George Jr. & Virginia (Bonor) Stanhope.



Donald was a life-long resident of the area. He worked in concrete construction for all of his life, primarily for S.D. Ireland. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. His wife Cindy, their children, and his grandchildren meant the world to him.



He is survived by his wife, Cindy Stanhope of Richford; their children, Paul Stanhope of Richford, Jason Stanhope and his wife Stephanie of Montgomery, Lori Martin and her significant other Benjamin Johnson of Berkshire, Donald Stanhope Jr. and his wife Shannon of Waycross, GA, and Jeremy Stanhope and his significant other Melissa Loiselle of Richford; grandchildren, Paul "PJ", Bridget, Samantha, Savannah, Emily, Shane and his wife Samantha, Desiree and her significant other Dustin, Kenneth, Darren, Katelynn, Brooke, Donald III, Courtney, Brianna, Nathan, Joshua, Justin Jr., Katlyn, Hailey, and Alex; many great grandchildren; his siblings, David Stanhope of Homerville, GA, George Stanhope III and his wife Rosette of Green Cove Springs, FL, Debbie Tolley and her husband Tom of Waycross, GA, Jeannette Elwood and her husband Chris of Hollywood, GA, Linda Stanhope of Waycross, GA, Penny Minshew and her husband Donald of Argyle, GA, Alfred Zenisky and his wife Linda of Berkshire, and Tammy Baisley and her significant other Mark McDermott of Enosburg Falls; a sister-in-law, Joy Small; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley Stanhope, Robert Stanhope Sr., and Virginia Failing; his mother-in-law, Jeannette Chamberlin and her husband Amie; father-in-law, Kenneth Brooks; and brother-in-law, Gary Small.



Friends and family are invited to Donald's Life Celebration at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT on Saturday, December 12, 2020 to include visitation from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM.



For those who wish, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
Funeral services provided by
Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
