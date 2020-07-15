Donny A. Lopez age 42 passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, holding his hand, Donny was born on October 30, 1977 in Gunnision Utah, and grew up in Ephraim Utah.

There will be a celebration of Donny's life, Saturday the 18th in Ephraim Utah, at Ephraim Family Park 300 N 200 E, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm that his wife , our kidos, Franky and Sophya, and all his Peterson Familia are hosting in his honor.

Donny was preceded in death by his Sister, Elizabeth Lopez. His father, Joseph Abraham Lopez and our beauty Kammy Mae Edmunds Lopez.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Jannelle Lopez, his daughters Kayla (21), Briana (17) and Sophya (7), his son Franky (15), and his step-son, Tyler J. Peterson. His Mother, Gloria Jean Lopez, His Sister Teresa Lopez, Brother Jose Lopez, Sister Tammy Lopez-Giron and Brother-in-law, Steven Giron and Brother Johnny Lopez and Sister-in-law Adeli Nol, as well as many Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Donny will be missed by so many. Donny always said "We don't know what the future holds for us." Those are the last words Donny said to his sister Tammy. So it is with those words that we send Him off to a new adventure.

Donny found beauty in everything whether it be a beautiful landscape, a car ride in the canyon or a bird.

Donny loved all his Familia, He was a very loving man and a loyal friend.

Donny had five children all together, His two beautiful Hita's, Kayla (21), Briana (17) and he had a beautiful Grand-daughter Olivia, who live in Chicago, Illinois with their mother, Anna Maria Goravica.Whom Donny loved very much.

He later had two kids with his love Kammy Mas Edmunds Lopez. Their Son Franky (15) and Princess Sophya (7) who live in Spring City with their Grandma Tammy Coates, Donny also had a Step-son, our Hito Tyler Peterson who lives in Layton, Utah.

Donny loved all of our kidos to the moon and back. I asked our Hita Sophya what she would like to put in here for her Daddy and she said "I love you Dude, I will miss you very much. Hug my mommy for me, Love you bunches Daddy!" and our Hito Franky said "I Love my Daddy very much and will miss him deeply. My Dad was a good man who always tried to be humble and kind!"

Donny loved his nascar, whether it be watching it on T.V. or the many Nascar races He went to with good Familia and Friends. Nascar always put a smile on his face.

He absolutely loved his time when he lived in Chicago and loved Colorado. He wanted so badly for us to move to Colorado as a Familia!

The last 6years of Donnys life He spent with his Wife and Kidos, living in Layton, Nephi then the last year in Ephraim.

On February 8, 2019 He married his childhood best friend Tina Jannelle Peterson, now Tina Jannelle Lopez. "I loved my Husband very much, He will be missed. He was the most loving, sweet caring Husband." "I will cherish the time we had together." "Goodbye my Donny..My.. Love..My Best friend...R.I.P. and give Dad, Liz and our Kammy Mea lots of loves from me and the kiddos."

Donny was cremated on July 11, 2020, "that was my Husbands wishes, along with, Me (his wife), His Mother, All our Kidos and HIs Siblings to have some of his ashes, then he wanted the rest spread up where His Dad's ashes are.

