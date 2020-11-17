1/1
Dora "Jane" Cates
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora "Jane" Cates, 95, of Rayville, MO, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jane was born on March 19, 1925, in Memphis, MO, the daughter of Ray and Myrtle (Ralph) Richardson. She was united in marriage to Delbert L. King of Rayville, MO, on November 25, 1945; he preceded her in death on November 17, 1987. She married Lloyd Cates of Excelsior Springs, MO, on October 2, 1988; he preceded her in death on August 6, 2012.

Survivors include: nieces and nephews; step-children: Ann Crumley, Jim (Brenda) Cates, Brenda (Wes) Crawford, David (Denise) Cates, Joe (Deborah) Cates, Jeff (Rose) Cates; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, three brothers, and three sisters.

Jane grew up on a farm near Baring, MO. She worked at the Railroad Station in Rayville, MO, during World War II as a telegraph operator. After the war, she worked at various jobs in Excelsior Springs, at the plastic plant, at a doctor's office, and the Linda Lane Sewing Factory. Jane was a member of the Rayville Christian Union Church; her church and her church family were very important to her. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved bird watching. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Rayville Christian Union Church. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Old Union Cemetery, east of Lawson. Reverend Mark Bickford to officiate. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Rayville Christian Union Church. Please remember to share your memories of Jane with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
Old Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved