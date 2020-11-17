Dora "Jane" Cates, 95, of Rayville, MO, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jane was born on March 19, 1925, in Memphis, MO, the daughter of Ray and Myrtle (Ralph) Richardson. She was united in marriage to Delbert L. King of Rayville, MO, on November 25, 1945; he preceded her in death on November 17, 1987. She married Lloyd Cates of Excelsior Springs, MO, on October 2, 1988; he preceded her in death on August 6, 2012.
Survivors include: nieces and nephews; step-children: Ann Crumley, Jim (Brenda) Cates, Brenda (Wes) Crawford, David (Denise) Cates, Joe (Deborah) Cates, Jeff (Rose) Cates; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, three brothers, and three sisters.
Jane grew up on a farm near Baring, MO. She worked at the Railroad Station in Rayville, MO, during World War II as a telegraph operator. After the war, she worked at various jobs in Excelsior Springs, at the plastic plant, at a doctor's office, and the Linda Lane Sewing Factory. Jane was a member of the Rayville Christian Union Church; her church and her church family were very important to her. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved bird watching. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Rayville Christian Union Church. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Old Union Cemetery, east of Lawson. Reverend Mark Bickford to officiate. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Rayville Christian Union Church. Please remember to share your memories of Jane with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.