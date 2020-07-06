HOLDEN – Doris Helen Clark, 103, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center. Doris was one of nine children of Cyril and Florence (Arsenault) Gauthier.



Doris leaves her three children, Jacqueline and Stephen Powers of Barnstable, Paul and Diane Clark of Holden and Robin Teachout of Shrewsbury and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loved nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her six sisters, Robia, Rose, Rita, Lorraine, Irene, and Evelyn and her two brothers, Henry and Roland.



Doris was only thirteen when she lost her father in a terrible accident. At that time, she elected to leave school and assist in the support of her family. Doris worked many years in the retail trades retiring in 1990 from the RG Shakour Company. In her earlier years Doris enjoyed choral singing and family card parties. She also enjoyed playing golf and especially enjoyed playing competitive bridge. Doris spent many hours following her beloved Red Sox and Patriots. Her true love and devotion however, was to her family and her faith.



Doris had a special relationship with D'Iorio's Hair Salon and her family would especially like to thank John Sr., John Jr., Bridget and Nancy D'Iorio and the entire D'Iorio's family and employees for their special attention to our Mother. The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center for their kind, skilled and compassionate care of Doris during her time there.



Funeral services for Doris are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Resident's Activity Fund at Holden Rehab. and Skilled Nursing Center, 32 Mayo Drive, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

