SWANTON – Dorothy Beaulieu, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.







She was born in St. Albans on March 8, 1940 to the late Louis & Maude (Peters) Mayo.







Dorothy was a life-long resident of the area. She worked as a line supervisor at Fonda Container for many years. She married Marcel Beaulieu on August 20, 1966. Marcel passed away in January of 2014.







She is survived by her caregiver, Patrick Menard and his fiancé Kristi St. Francis of Highgate. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Marcel Beaulieu; and her siblings, Charles, Henry, Anna, and Gladys.







In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, a private graveside memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Swanton.





