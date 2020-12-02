1/
Dorothy Beaulieu
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWANTON – Dorothy Beaulieu, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



She was born in St. Albans on March 8, 1940 to the late Louis & Maude (Peters) Mayo.



Dorothy was a life-long resident of the area. She worked as a line supervisor at Fonda Container for many years. She married Marcel Beaulieu on August 20, 1966. Marcel passed away in January of 2014.



She is survived by her caregiver, Patrick Menard and his fiancé Kristi St. Francis of Highgate. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Marcel Beaulieu; and her siblings, Charles, Henry, Anna, and Gladys.



In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, a private graveside memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Swanton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Goss Funeral Services from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goss Funeral Services
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goss Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved