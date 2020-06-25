Age 95, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Whitehall, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late W. Edward "Ed" Carson; beloved mother of Donald G. Carson, MD (Bonnie Coyne, MD); cherished grandmother of Donald E. Carson (Marie) of Pacific Palisades, CA and Meredith Benson (Reilly) of Pittsburgh, PA; proud great-grandmother of Abigail, Claire and Turner Carson, and Adalynn and Emmaline Benson. Dottie was a graduate of Dormont High School and PA College for Women (Chatham). She devoted her life to her family, attending, with Ed, every concert, pageant, graduation ceremony, baseball game, soccer game and track meet in all kinds of weather all over the eastern United States. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her neighbors and friends in Whitehall and Mt. Lebanon who've been so supportive. The family's gratitude goes out to all of the caregivers from Home Instead, whose kindness and patience has been remarkable. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions to Animal Friends (https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/), Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/), or a charity of one's choice. Services and Entombment private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412-531-4000.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.