1/
Dorothy D. Blacka
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy D. Blacka
Age 94, residing at Friendship Village of South Hills, died Sunday, November 8. She was born on March 22, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Earl and Vivien Deutsch. On April 13, 1979, she married Allan Blacka, who preceded her in death in 2019. Dottie is survived by her children, Lawren (Dianne Marshall) Giles of Grass Valley, CA and Donna Jewell of Bremen, IN; and her loving and devoted grandchildren, Joshua (April) Egal of Moon Township, PA, Cory (Joshua) Czemerda of Franklin Township, PA, Jessica (Chris) Moore of Granger, IN, and Erin (Ben) Gilfillan of Chicago, IL; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, David R. (Jannine) Blacka of Belle Vernon, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Egal; step-son, Wells Blacka; and sister, Jean Charat. Dorothy retired from the Mt. Lebanon School District. She was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was a truly amazing woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to The Employee Appreciation Fund, Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724 941-3211.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes Peters Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved