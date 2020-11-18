1/
Dorothy "Dot" (Anthony) Kuhns
1927 - 2020
Emma Dorothy "Dot" Kuhns, 93, of Penn Township, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1927 in Manor, to the late Oscar and Emma (Gardner) Anthony. Dot was a 1945 graduate of Norwin High School. She was a Past Matron of Jeannette Chapter #69 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Irwin Chapter #400 Order of the Eastern Star, and was very active in Community Methodist Church. Dot will be remembered as an excellent baker who sold her cookies and pies. She is survived by three children, Florence (boyfriend John Dorsey) Barton, Scott (wife Jenni) Kuhns, and Anita (husband Michael) Lipinski; 8 grandchildren, Mike Barton, Kristyne (fiance Brian Beyer) Kuhns, Elizabeth Kuhns, Sammantha Kuhns, Noah (fiance Rob LoBue) Kuhns, Vicki Kuhns, Alexander Lipinski, and Amber Kuhns; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Scott, and NyKolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry W. Kuhns; three sisters; and six brothers. Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Thurs., November 19 at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 20, with Pastor Justin Judy, officiating. Please be advised that face masks will be required. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org, or Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org.

Published in Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
