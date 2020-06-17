Dorothy L. (Copper) Martz, age 72, of Salem Twp., passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a courageous 25-year battle with cancer. She was born on October 28, 1947 in Greensburg, PA to the late Alexander and Amanda (Shawley) Copper. Dorothy was the secretary at Congruity Presbyterian Church for over 30 years where she also served as a deacon. She worked at Moyer Insurance in New Alexandria for over 20 years and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Dorothy was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan; however, her greatest joy was being "Maw Maw" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved spouse of 50 years, Ronald. She is survived by her children: Michelle (James) Kepple, Kenneth (Melissa) Martz, & Rebecca (Larry) Swatchick; seven grandchildren, Kristie (Jim) Roemer, Stacey (Alex) Burns, Mike (Brittany) Kepple, Alyssa (Joshua) Rader, Trevor Martz & Alex and Sydney Swatchick; five great grandchildren, Tyler & Andrew Roemer, Sadie Kepple, Madeline Burns, & (soon to be) Amelia Rader; sister of Dave, Eleanor Lauffer, Alex, Shirley Rain, Ruth Bue, Ron, Bob, Tom and the late Albert, Sara Zellers, John, Betty, and Billy Copper. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 PM at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 AM at Congruity Presbyterian Church with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster officiating. Everyone please meet us at the church. Burial will follow at the Congruity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Rd., New Alexandria, PA 15670.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store