BELOVED WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMA.
Dorris Peggy (Davis) Conner, 91, of South Riding, Virginia, formerly of Rockford, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sunrise at Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Virginia of natural causes.
Dorris was born February 9, 1929, in Bell (Los Angeles), California to Bessie May (Haggerty) Davis and Edgar P. Davis. She graduated from Bell High School in 1947.
Dorris married Dick Conner on May 14, 1960, at St. Bruno Church in Whittier, California. The couple made their home in Rockford where Dick worked as an engineer. They raised two sons, Michael and Patrick, in Rockford until Dick's passing in 1984. Dorris worked as a computer operator at Wesley Willows for 14 years until she retired in 1993. Following retirement, she decided to move to Virginia to be near Michael and his family while Patrick was serving in the military. Dorris was happiest when she was with her sons and their families, at Conner family reunions, or traveling with her siblings and cousins from California. She was a devoted mother and grandma, always most proud watching her sons and their families grow. She was a devout member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in South Riding, VA.
Dorris is survived by her sons Michael (Cheryl) Conner of Centreville, VA and Patrick (Lynne) Conner of Rockford, IL; her grandchildren Michael, Scott (Livia), and Jennifer Conner of Virginia and Cara and Ian Conner of Rockford, IL. She is also survived by two sisters, Lois Miles and Joyce (Randy) Bernard of Los Angeles, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her children David, Richard, Kathleen, and James Conner; her parents; her husband; her brothers Roy and Leo Davis, and her sisters Edna Thirion and Phyllis Kettner.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Av. Loves Park, IL. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com