Douglas Thomas
1938 - 2020
Doug Thomas
Our loving brother, uncle and friend, Charles Douglas Thomas, 81, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah from lung cancer.
He was born on December 14, 1938 in Bellingham, Washington, a son of Charles Donald and Goldie Eveline McCrorie Thomas.
Doug served in the US Army in Germany.
Doug owned and operated Doug's Volkswagen here in Brigham City.
He enjoyed fishing, collecting miniature Volkswagen, feeding the birds and enjoying having his friends to visit with.
Surviving are four sisters, Sue Sullivan; Nancy Green, Judy Armendariez, Betty Sara Gifford and Leona Riggs, one friend, Doreen Ellis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Goldie Thomas, one brother and one sister.
It was Doug's desire to have no services at this time. If you could help make a donation to offset funeral expenses at this time it would be greatly appreciated. You can send the donation to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302.

Published in Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
