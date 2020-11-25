Douglas W. Wilson Sr., 71, formerly of Madison Lane Apts., in Hamilton, NY, passed away after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at The Grand of Utica where he had been a resident since June 2017, with his loving daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Jamie, by his side.
Doug was born January 20, 1949, in Norwich, New York, he was the son of the late Leona Linger and Roger Wilson. Doug attended Chittenango Central Schools where he was an accomplished wrestler.
He began working on a farm at a young age and then spent 38 years at Oneida Limited as a silversmith.
In his earlier years, Doug enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, softball, and hot-rodding. Later in life, he treasured Yankees baseball, Genesee, scratch-off lottery tickets, his classic car collection, and the many special moments he shared with his grandchildren, Sadie, Ethan, Devon, Ryker, Trey and Kaelyn.
Surviving are his four children, Douglas Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of London, KY, Jennifer Jones and her husband, Jamie, of Hamilton, Teresa Foster and her partner, Alan Dupuis, of Cambridge, and Tammy Armstrong, and her husband, Jim, of Camden; 10 grandchildren, Mercedes, Devon and Ryker Jones, Ethan Eichlesand. Douglas III and Kaelyn Wilson and Julian, Chloe, Benjamin, and Sean Foster; 2 brothers, Raymond (Aurora) Wilson. of Liverpool and Henry (Sherri) Linger. of Canastota; 2 sisters, Ramona (Joseph) Steigerwald of Elmira, and Susan (Charles) Seeber of Cazenovia; 1 sister-in law, Elaine Wilson, of Canastota; the mother of Jennifer and Douglas, Constance York, of Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
Doug was predeceased by his mother, Leona Linger, on October 24, 2012; his father, Roger Wilson, on December 24, 1957; his brother, Daniel Wilson, on April 4, 2017; and the mother of Tammy and Teresa, Lynn Martin Sreca on April 12, 2011.
Donations in his memory can be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, Central New York Chapter at 441West Kirkpatrick Street Syracuse, NY 13204 (End Dementia for Doug–Douglas Wilson, Sr).