Duane (Dewey) M. Wagstaff died in a tragic automobile accident on November 13, 2020 at the age of
54. He was born April 9, 1966 to Wayne M. and Clarissa Tipton Wagstaff in Salt Lake City, UT. He grew up
in Bountiful, Utah, graduating from Viewmont High School in 1985. Dewey loved his family, never met a
stranger, was known for being kind and loving, and for always trying to make others smile. Everyone was
a child in his eyes. No matter the age of random people he would meet in restaurants or the grocery
store, he would always say "Hello children!" He would then go on to explain how not only is everyone
someone's child, but also everyone's "inner-child" age can be determined by adding the sum of their
two-digit age. This year Dewey's inner-child age was 9.
He loved playing the role of Santa at Christmas – enjoyed it greatly and loved bringing joy to others. He
loved children, especially babies and was usually found in public places asking to hold random stranger's
new-born children. More often than not-with a bit of hesitation-the mothers would grant him his
request. He was a joy to be around and always made everyone in his presence feel better about
themselves.
When he was 14, Dewey went on a field trip with his Boy Scout troop to a truck terminal and instantly
fell in love with the big rigs. Thus began his fascination with and a life-long career of driving trucks. He
was almost 21 when he landed his first driving job and ended his 34 years of over-the-road truck driving
with UPS Freight.
He is survived by his sweetheart of over 18 years, Sylvia Johnson-Wagstaff; his parents Wayne and
Clarissa Wagstaff; his siblings Sarah Joy Lee Neaderhiser (Jim), Lisa Hitz (Jay), Galen Wagstaff (Cindy),
Neil Wagstaff (Stacey), Bryan Wagstaff (Sarah), and Amanda Cullison (Jim); 24 nieces and nephews, and
countless others to whom he was "Uncle Dewey."
Friends and family may pay their final respects to Dewey at a viewing held at Russon Mortuary (295 N
Main St., Bountiful, UT) on Monday 11/16/20 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be
observed, and face mask will be required. A Funeral service for immediate family will be held at the Val
Verda Stake Center (2600 South 500 West, Bountiful, Utah) on Tuesday, 11/17/20 at 9:00 a.m. This
service will also be broadcast via Zoom (US02WEB.ZOOM.US
; Meeting ID: 844 4029 0792; Passcode:
VV6SRV). Internment at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Annis, Idaho.