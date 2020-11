Or Copy this URL to Share

Earl Samuel "Sam" Coleman, 81, of Richmond, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Visitation with funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., with masonic funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.

