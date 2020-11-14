Eddie Bononcini, age 74, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, peacefully at home in his sleep.
Eddie was born to his parents, Joe and Librada Bononcini, on August 9, 1946, in San Antonio, TX. He was the oldest of five children. Eddie graduated from Edgewood High School in San Antonio and joined the United States Air Force immediately after. He served for four years which included a tour of Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the distinguished rank of Staff Sergeant. During this time, he met his beautiful wife, Maxine while he was stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base. He and Maxine were married on August 1, 1970. Eddie was an electronic technician for the US Postal Service for 30 years and enjoyed every moment whether it be working with co-workers or riding his bike during lunch. Eddie did not let work define him as he was known for his love of dancing and listening to mariachi music. Wanting to be challenged he began learning how to play the guitar. He was an avid sports fan which he passed on to his two sons while coaching them in basketball, baseball, and soccer. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his sons. Being a part of their lives was so important to him.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maxine; sons, Eddie Anthony and wife, Ivana, and Eric Joseph; four beautiful grandchildren, Zach, Anna, Basil, and Zoey; sisters, Linda Bononcini, Genevieve Bononcini, and Nora Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews. He lived for his family more than anything, and if you were his friend, he treated you like family.
Besides having a good sense of humor, Eddie will always be remembered as a loving, caring, and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
We are grateful to the doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for Eddie during his battle with cancer over the last 12 years. They showed us what it truly means to be compassionate, kind, and beyond caring for the family's concerns.
Due to the current pandemic a private service will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church with a burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Eddie's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.