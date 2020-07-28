1/1
Edith Fay (Nelson) Leslie
1936 - 2020
Edith Fay Leslie (Nelson)

August 5, 1936 ~ July 25, 2020



Edith Faye Leslie (Nelson), 83, passed away on July 25, 2020 of natural causes, in Evanston, Wyoming surrounded by family. Faye was born on August 5, 1936 to Benjamin and Catherine Homer in Rigby, Idaho.

In her younger years she loved growing a good and healthy garden that she harvested and preserved in her hobby of canning. She enjoyed being in the kitchen baking her famous Mayonnaise cake or frying up the catch of the say, always leaving the skin attached.

Faye enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved spending her days cuddled in her chair with her dogs, enjoying the companionship they brought her.

Before retiring, Faye dipped her toes in a few different professions, one of her favorites being her daughter-in-law Rhonda's sidekick at Deer Valley Resort. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Evanston 5th Ward. She was a Riverdale Stake Missionary before moving to Evanston, WY. She also enjoyed doing genealogy through the Church, discovering her family roots.

Faye is survived by her children, Vickie Harter, Cathy (Neil) Joenks, Dave (Michelle "Rhonda") Nelson, Barbara Cole, Kevin (Sandi) Nelson; and Debbie (Toby) Hollis; multiple grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and Randy Douglas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo Dean Nelson; son, Ricky Nelson; parents; and brother, Benjamin Homer, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., where she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life. Dinner will follow in Evanston, WY.


Published in Legacy Remembers from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
