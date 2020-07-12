1/1
Edward Davies "Sandy" Klym
1951 - 2020
Edward Davies "Sandy" of Upper St. Clair, age 68, on Friday, July 10, 2020, beloved husband of the late Julie Mathews Klym, loving father of Berit and Aleen Klym, son of the late Edward J. and Dorothy Davies Klym, brother of the late Christopher S. Klym and Cynthia Klym Kunkle and husband Kim Kunkle, beloved brother-in-law of Janice Mathews Green (Bill) and David Mathews (Katharina), devoted uncle to Lindsay and Kyle Kunkle, Bryan, Gordan, Michael, Robert, Lukas, and Nikolas Mathews, David and Alana Shea, Jessica Hundley, Stephanie Mathews Kazantsev, and Krista Dalton, treasured Godfather to Caroline Nedlik, and dear friend of John Nedlik and Karen Hughes.

Ed was a 1969 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. He then attended Wake Forest University, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1973. He was a proud graduate of the evening division of the Duquesne University School of Law, class of 1979, where his daughter, Berit, is a second-year law student.

Ed was a passionate litigator and proud member of The Academy of Trial Lawyers of Allegheny County. As a longtime golfer and student of the game, Ed enjoyed many rounds of golf as a member of St. Clair Country Club.

Outside of his professional life, Ed enjoyed spending time with his wide circle of friends, all of whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered as a kind and caring father, talented and dedicated litigator, and a generous friend.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray on Tuesday 5-8PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Service and Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, Ed's family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Community Foundation of Upper St. Clair, St. Clair Hospital, or the Hillman Cancer Center.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
