On Sunday, November 15, 2020 we tenderly parted with Edward Lindeman after his long battle with dementia.



Edward Duane Lindeman was born on August 24, 1940 in Los Angeles, California to Paul and Lahoma Lindeman. Ed was the 2nd oldest of ten boys.



He graduated from Davis High School and went on to finish his studies in accounting at Weber State College. In the middle of his college education he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California mission.



Ed is sealed in the Salt Lake temple to his sweetheart, Venita (Green) Lindeman for 56 years and between the two of them, they loved their seven children tremendously. Dirk (Jennifer), Eric (Cori), Monica (Glen Morby), Bryce (Jill), Kyle (Carri), Damon (Hayley), and Colette (Randy Erickson) were their whole world. They have continued in their legacy of loving their family and have brought 29 grandchildren into this world and six great grandchildren.



He worked throughout his career for Hill Air Force Base as an accountant. When that function was moved to another base, Ed retired early and devoted even more time to his community and church. In addition, he enjoyed playing golf and passed this on to all his boys along with gardening and working the land raising produce for his family.



All throughout his life, Ed was involved in serving those in his community through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His service throughout the years involved most opportunities within the ward including scoutmaster and Bishop. He also served as a member of the stake presidency and assistant recorder at the Ogden Temple. Throughout his service he loved the people he served and has built many lasting friendships.



Ed was quick and dry witted with an interest in playing with words. He helped all his sons to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, all of his children to find ways of providing for their families and seeing each of them sealed to their spouses in the Temple.



Ed is survived by his wife Venita, all of his sons, daughters, son-in-laws and daughters-in-law along with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Russell, Wayne, Eldon, Mark, Carl, Clyde and Kelvin. He has been preceded in death by his parents, brothers Brian and Eric and his parents-in-law.



Now we are celebrating a great man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Thank you for your example of great faith. God be with you till we meet again.



Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM Wednesday, November 18th.



The broadcast will be available on YouTube at this link. Click here. https://youtu.be/KYhPEwEPeR8



Private graveside services will be held at the West Weber Cemetery.



Due to Covid-19 regulations the services will be for family only.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Charities.

