Edward F. Averi, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in his parent's home on West Street in Walpole, Massachusetts on April 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul and Stella (Gasparini) Averi. He was raised in Walpole, where he attended Walpole High School. Ed's education was interrupted by his service to his country when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in May of 1951. He was stationed with the 2nd Amphibious Truck Company based in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he finished his high school studies, earning his G.E.D. As the Korean War began to escalate, Ed's unit was called up for deployment and he shipped out to Korea for a little over a year. Ed earned his honorable discharge in May of 1954, after earning the rank of Private First Class. Upon his return home to Walpole, Ed completed course work at Newman Preparatory School and later began taking classes at Northeastern University.



Ed married his beloved wife, Patricia A. Delaney, on November 17, 1956 in Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole. The young couple made their home together on Common Street in Walpole, where they welcomed four children Alison, Paul, Angela, and Edward.



Ed's working career began at Detroit Controls in Norwood and later led him to Sylvania in Needham, which went on to become GTE. During rounds of layoffs at GTE, Ed took a position with Raytheon in Norwood, however he returned to GTE a short time later, taking the position of Program Manager. During his tenure at GTE, Ed worked on the MX Missile Project and was instrumental in the manufacturing of the first aircraft telephone. In the early 1990s, Ed's job began sending him to London on a monthly basis. After more than a year of international travel, in 1993, Ed decided to retire. Ten years later, in 2003, Ed and Patricia decided it was time to downsize, selling their home on Common Street and settling into their newly built home in East Walpole.



While Ed worked hard, he also believed deeply in giving back to his community in Walpole. He was very active with various town committees, including the Conservation Commission and the Board of Appeals. His love for his hometown led him to run for one of the Selectman's seats, holding the position for several years. As a man who loved history, he was a long-standing member of the Walpole Historical Society, helping pass on the history of Walpole.



In addition to his work and community service, Ed kept a busy social calendar. As a member of the Walpole High School Class of 1952, Ed enjoyed coordinating his Class Reunions every five years. He was a long-time member of the Walpole Knights of Columbus, Council 1319 and had served as Past Grand Knight. As the son of Italian immigrants, Ed embraced his heritage at both the Walpole Foxboro Sons of Italy and the Italian American Club in Walpole. At the IA Club, he looked forward to playing in the bocce league on warm summer nights and passed the cooler months inside playing cards with friends.



More than anything, Ed was a dedicated husband to his wife Pat, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. In their retirement, Ed and Pat joined the Easton Country Club, spending countless hours sharpening their skills and enjoying the company of other members. They also loved to travel around the world together, and had a fondness for Europe, as Ed took Pat on the first plane trip of her life when they departed for Italy. In more recent years, Ed and Pat enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods to play high stakes bingo.



Beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia A. (Delaney) Averi.

Loving father of Alison A. Averi and her partner, David Johnson, of Walpole, Paul E. Averi of Walpole, Angela L. LaCivita and her husband, Clint, of Wrentham, and Edward L. "Ted" Averi and his wife, June Casagrande, of Pasadena, California.

Cherished grandfather of Christopher McCarthy of Millis, Paul J. Averi of Walpole, and Tyler Monteiro of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brother of the late Brando "Dino" Averi and his surviving wife, Wanda, of California, the late Mary Lucchesi, the late Anne Dangelo, and the late Cira Prisco.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.



As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Ed's family has decided that his funeral mass will take place privately, with interment in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



