Edward F. Sesma, 94 from Phoenix, Arizona went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. A loving Father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by his children.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life Lenore R. Sesma, his wife and his son Steven (Sylvia) to rest in eternal peace.



He is survived by his children, Gilda (Ruben), Denise (John), Paul (Alice), Camille (Michael), Eric, Andrea (Ralph) and Stevie, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.



Eddie was born in Miami, AZ in 1926 and started his professional life working for Western Union, Millie's Florist Shop and then many years for Phoenix Union High School District where he had retired.



At a younger age, his love for dancing, lead his way into the heart of our beloved mother. Eddie loved his Dallas Cowboys and time with his family. He was a strong-willed man who was caring and loved by everyone. He will always be remembered for his fun, witty personality that always made you laugh. A real, genuine man with a heart of gold that will be missed dearly and cherished forever.



A visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. Third Street, Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

