1/1
Edward J. Dunn
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlington - Edward Dunn, 90, died June 30, 2020 at the Brightview Assisted Living in Arlington, MA. He leaves his daughter, Carolyn and her husband, Robert Burgess of Newton,TX; his daughter, Allison and her husband Frank Breen, of Concord, MA; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many close friends. Born and raised in Boston, the son of the late John and Doris (Stevens) Dunn, he was a longtime resident of Concord, MA.

Edward was known for his amazing sense of humor that he was able to convey in all aspects of his life. He will be greatly missed.



After graduating from the Boston Latin School, Edward attended Northeastern University majoring in Electrical Engineering. In 1952 he got his first job at the Raytheon Company Missile and Radar Division as a draftsman. Later he worked as a technical writer at MIT's Instrumentation Laboratory where he worked in the group developing the inertial guidance system for the Apollo Moon Mission.



In 1967 he pursued a once in a lifetime opportunity to become the owner of a package store in downtown Quincy, IL. In 1969 he sold the store and moved to Quincy, MA. He returned to his old profession, technical writing in the same division of Raytheon that he had left several years earlier. In 1970 the family made its permanent home in Concord MA.



He was an avid Barbershop singer for several decades with the New Sound Assembly Chorus in Framingham, MA. He acted as treasurer and bulletin editor for the organization. Edward performed at many local events and traveled to various parts of Europe with the singing group.



After retiring from Raytheon, he took on a new career in videography, shooting and editing weddings for his late photographer cousin, Gene Corridon of Quincy.



He resided in his Concord home for 42 years before moving to the Brightview Senior Assisted Living facility in Billerica, MA. He was on the resident's council and he dominated the weekly trivia contests. He later moved to the Brightview facility in Arlington MA as his care needs increased.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved