Arlington - Edward Dunn, 90, died June 30, 2020 at the Brightview Assisted Living in Arlington, MA. He leaves his daughter, Carolyn and her husband, Robert Burgess of Newton,TX; his daughter, Allison and her husband Frank Breen, of Concord, MA; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many close friends. Born and raised in Boston, the son of the late John and Doris (Stevens) Dunn, he was a longtime resident of Concord, MA.



Edward was known for his amazing sense of humor that he was able to convey in all aspects of his life. He will be greatly missed.







After graduating from the Boston Latin School, Edward attended Northeastern University majoring in Electrical Engineering. In 1952 he got his first job at the Raytheon Company Missile and Radar Division as a draftsman. Later he worked as a technical writer at MIT's Instrumentation Laboratory where he worked in the group developing the inertial guidance system for the Apollo Moon Mission.







In 1967 he pursued a once in a lifetime opportunity to become the owner of a package store in downtown Quincy, IL. In 1969 he sold the store and moved to Quincy, MA. He returned to his old profession, technical writing in the same division of Raytheon that he had left several years earlier. In 1970 the family made its permanent home in Concord MA.







He was an avid Barbershop singer for several decades with the New Sound Assembly Chorus in Framingham, MA. He acted as treasurer and bulletin editor for the organization. Edward performed at many local events and traveled to various parts of Europe with the singing group.







After retiring from Raytheon, he took on a new career in videography, shooting and editing weddings for his late photographer cousin, Gene Corridon of Quincy.







He resided in his Concord home for 42 years before moving to the Brightview Senior Assisted Living facility in Billerica, MA. He was on the resident's council and he dominated the weekly trivia contests. He later moved to the Brightview facility in Arlington MA as his care needs increased.





