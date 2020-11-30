1/1
Edward John Murzyn
Edward John Murzyn, 91, of Bosque Farms, New Mexico, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2020.

Ed was one of eight children, born and raised in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. He was preceded by his father Albert; mother Barbara; sisters Rose Mason and Ann Klis; and brothers John, Stan, Joseph, and Donald.

Ed is survived by Carol Patricia (Pat), his wife of 60 years; daughter Roberta; sons Edward (Ralph), Jay (Kathi), Stephan (Jennifer), and Douglas; grandchildren Christopher, Everson, Elliot, Nathan, and Hannah; sister Mary Ward; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In his youth, Ed was known as an exceptional baseball player and spent many years playing organized town ball. In 1950 he was invited to tryout for the Major Leagues New York Giants baseball team at their annual spring training facility in Sanford, Florida. He served his country in the Naval Reserve and the Air Force and then spent over 60 years working in the construction industry. He relocated to New Mexico in 1967 and fell in love with the culture, weather, and food and never left. He enjoyed spending time at the casino and was an avid sports fan often cheering, or cursing, his favorite New Mexico Lobos and Minnesota Gophers and Vikings. Ed was happiest when spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to show his support. His love of family was steadfast and admirable. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - University from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
