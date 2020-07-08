1/1
Edward Joseph Moritz
1926 - 2020
Age 94, of Peters Twp., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Peters Twp. Beloved husband of the late Adele Moritz; loving father of Edward (Kerry) Moritz of Peters Twp., Dr. Michael (Diane) Moritz of York and David (Jeanne) Moritz of Mt. Lebanon; proud grandfather of eight; caring great-grandfather of nine. Preceded in death by his two sisters, Mildred Helbling and Marie Moritz.
Edward Moritz was the founder of Eddy Homes, Inc. in 1971.
His number one priority was to help his customers build their dream home through a process that was straightforward and stress-free. His family continues to live on his legacy of determination, love of life and family. He will truly be missed by all.
Services and Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. John XXIII Parish, 120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Dave and Jeanne, I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Shirley Shannon
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
