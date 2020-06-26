Edward McCrady, III, age 85 of Penn Hills passed away on June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Brenda (McCurdy) McCrady for 60 years. Loving father of Amy Lou Kemp (Christopher) and the late Edward D. McCrady (Pattie); proud grandfather of Charles Kemp, David Kemp, Margaret Kemp, Edward McCrady, Maxwell McCrady, Evelyn McCrady, and Ruth McCrady; brother of the late Richard McCrady and the late Nancy Tritsch. He was the owner/operator of McCrady Building Supplies and EZ Car Wash. Ed was the Past President of the Monroeville Area Chamber of Commerce. He was the past president and Paul Harris Fellow +3 with the Rotary Club of Monroeville where he had 46 years of perfect attendance. He was a former deacon, trustee and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood. He was a Penn Hills High School graduate, a Pitt graduate with a degree in business and the past president of Phi Gamma Delta. He was a former Y Guide and past board member of the Penn Hills YMCA. Ed also coached little league baseball in Penn Hills. Family and friends will always remember him as "Mr. Fix It". Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Graveside service will be held at Cross Roads Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood, 120 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218.

