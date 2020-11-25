1/1
Edward Niespodzianski
Edward Niespodzianski

Age 60, comfortably at home on Monday, November 23, 2020, of Baldwin. Survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Niespodzianski and Nick's Mother, Gail Niespodzianski. Son of Frank and Rose (Salapow) Niespodzianski. Brother of Sue (Jim) Norris of Ligonier PA, Frank (Marci) Niespodzianski of Lake Worth FL, and Matt (Jen) Neiss of Sewickley. Uncle of Sarah Norris, Dan (Ashley) Norris, Tim Norris, Rebecca (Sean) O'Brien, Emily Niespodzianski, and Anna and Noah Neiss. Visitations are private. Please meet in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church on Monday at 10:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc. Ed retired from the Post Office after 30 years.


Published in Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church
Funeral services provided by
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
