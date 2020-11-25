Edward Niespodzianski



Age 60, comfortably at home on Monday, November 23, 2020, of Baldwin. Survived by his beloved son, Nicholas Niespodzianski and Nick's Mother, Gail Niespodzianski. Son of Frank and Rose (Salapow) Niespodzianski. Brother of Sue (Jim) Norris of Ligonier PA, Frank (Marci) Niespodzianski of Lake Worth FL, and Matt (Jen) Neiss of Sewickley. Uncle of Sarah Norris, Dan (Ashley) Norris, Tim Norris, Rebecca (Sean) O'Brien, Emily Niespodzianski, and Anna and Noah Neiss. Visitations are private. Please meet in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church on Monday at 10:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc. Ed retired from the Post Office after 30 years.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store