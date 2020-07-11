Edward Sanchez Benavidez Jr. passed away Saturday, June 6th, 2020.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yolanda S. Benavidez; his two children, daughter, Diana M. Benavidez of Albuquerque, NM, son, George S. Benavidez of Tijeras, NM; his daughter-in-law, Claudia A. Benavidez; and his two grandchildren, Ashleigh R. Benavidez and Camilla M. Benavidez. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jose A. Benavidez and Richard A. Benavidez and is survived by his brothers and sisters, Esther Benavidez Montoya of Grovetown, GA, Johnny Benavidez of Broussard, LA, Sanetta Benavidez Montoya of Canutillo, TX, Arturo Benavidez of Rincon, NM, Charles G. Benavidez of Las Cruces, NM, Dolores Benavidez Corral of Arrey, NM, Christina Benavidez Gonzales of Grovetown GA, Sandra J. Benavidez Pasillas of Grovetown, GA, and also many nieces and nephews.



Edward was born and grew up in Rincon, New Mexico. He graduated from Hatch Valley High School. He met his wife in Hatch, New Mexico and shortly after getting married, he and his wife moved to and became a residents of Albuquerque in 1971. He worked for Bernalillo County for over 26 years where he retired from in 1998, he worked the majority of his time with the Assessor's Office and spent a short period of time working with Planning and Zoning when he retired. Edward was kind and generous to all the people he met, never hesitating to give or share what he had and helping those who asked for it, especially with his family. Growing up in the Hatch, New Mexico area, he had a great love for chili, usually the hotter the better, he never had a meal without some kind of chili. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan; he would always watch the games alone so he wouldn't miss anything or have any distractions during the game. He also loved going to Las Vegas and made a tradition out of it, he would make a trip every November, and did so for many years with his family and close family friends. Edward was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend and brother to his siblings, he loved his whole family, especially his two grandchildren, Ashleigh and Camilla who will miss him greatly. He will be missed by all of his friends and family but will live on through the memories and legacy he leaves behind.



Friends may visit Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH – Lomas with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 19, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St. Joseph Drive NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 924 Menaul Blvd NE.





