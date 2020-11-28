Edwin H. Caplan, age 94, loving husband and father, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Ed and his wife Ramona moved to Albuquerque in 1967. They were married for 71 years. Ramona passed away in May 2020. Ed is survived by his children, Gary, Dennis and wife Laura, Jeffrey and wife Lorencia, and Nancy and husband Dieter; his grandchildren, Gavin, Steven and wife Catherine, Jeremy, Max, and Audrey.



He also leaves many other cherished friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Ramona Caplan; his father, Henry Caplan; mother, Dorothy Nathanson Caplan; and brother, Max Caplan. Ed was commissioned as an Army tank commander in 1945. He was on a troopship in transit to Japan when the war ended, and he completed his Army service as a band leader and entertainment director in Japan and Korea.



Ed earned a BBA and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He practiced as a CPA in Detroit. In 1956, he changed careers and moved to California to become an accounting educator at Humboldt State University. He returned to school to complete a Ph.D. in accounting at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1964. He taught at the University of Oregon before joining the accounting faculty at the University of New Mexico in 1967. He stayed with the Anderson School of Management for the rest of his career, serving for two years as Interim Dean. Ed was active in the Albuquerque Jewish community. He was a member and past president of Congregation Albert, and he was involved with the Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque. In retirement, he enjoyed ushering at Popejoy Hall.









