Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Dubay, 62, passed away at UMass Memorial University Campus on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Bristol, CT., Liz was the daughter of Bruce R. and Shirley (Allaire) Dubay.



Liz spent her early years in Connecticut, Barrington, RI, and California before settling down in Worcester. She graduated from Doherty High School in 1975 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from UMass Amherst in Government. Following her passion for food and wine, Liz went on to work for Boston Wine Company. After moving to Sante Fe, New Mexico for many years, she moved to Cape Cod and lived there until 2000, before returning to the Worcester area. Liz truly had a passion for cooking and her job as a wine merchant. The job was a perfect fit for her outgoing personality. She loved sharing her knowledge and passion for food and wines with everyone she met. Her job enabled her to travel all over the world, from Europe to South America and all over the west coast of the United States. Everyone enjoyed to be around Liz for she was always full of life and energy.



Liz is survived by her mother, Shirley (Allaire) Dubay of Worcester; four brothers, Stephen Dubay and his wife, Tracy of Worcester, Thomas Dubay and his wife, Cindy of Worcester, David Dubay and his wife, Allison of Bellingham, Daniel Dubay of Worcester, and nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Bruce R. Dubay back in March and her brother, John Dubay.



The family would like to thank everyone at Seven Hills, especially those who were so kind to her over the last four years.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 25 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. (appropriate COVID - 19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). A Mass of Christian Burial honoring and celebrating both Liz and her father, Bruce Dubay, who passed on March 19 of this year, will take place on Friday, June 26, at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Memorial Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451.



