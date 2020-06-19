Our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully June 17th, 2020. Betty was born in Alliance, Ohio but moved to Rockford as a child with her family, John and Nellie (North) Wickson, and her eight brothers and sisters.
She attended Rockford schools including Lincoln Park, St. Patrick's, Ellis, Roosevelt and West High School where she met her husband, Frank F. Fanara. They were married for 68 years. Frank preceded her in death in December 2014.
We shall remember our darling Mother the rest of our lives with love and respect. She devoted her life to her family. She guided us, provided a beautiful home in which to grow up, gave us a Catholic foundation, encouraged higher education and the highest ethics and values. She listened to us and supported us unconditionally throughout her life.
She was a talented seamstress, the family bookkeeper and a lifelong reader. And, anyone who knew her, loved her, as she was unfailingly giving, welcoming and gracious to all.
Surviving Betty are seven children: Jean (Keith) Copeland, Judy (Eddie) Gruszczynski, Frank J. Fanara, Nancy (Russ) Kiefer, Mary Fanara, Andrew (Dawn) Fanara, Jennifer (Corey) Dainty. Grandchildren are: Mark (Anne) Copeland, John (Erin) Copeland, Adam (Sara) Gruszczynski, Amber Gruszczynski, Giovanni Fanara, Katie Fanara, Ellie (Andrew) Kiefer, Caroline (Bryan) Bell, William Simiele, Tony Simiele, Jake Dainty. Seven great-grandchildren also shared her love and admiration.
Visitation will be from 9 -10 a.m. Saturday, June 20th at St. Patrick's Church, Rockford Illinois, followed by Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. –Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
