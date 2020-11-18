Elizabeth Peake, age 58, beloved mother and "Nanie", was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, November 13, 2020. She entered this world on June 1, 1962, in Yuma, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Peake Jr; parents, Albert and Della Bense; brother, Albert; and uncle Victor. She is survived by her daughter, Della Wilmoski; grandson, Dylan Wilmoski; sons, Gerald Peake III and Nicholas Peake; many aunts, cousins, uncles; and friends. A private memorial service will be held on November 23, 2020 at French-Rio Rancho.

