Elizabeth Peake
1962 - 2020
Elizabeth Peake, age 58, beloved mother and "Nanie", was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, November 13, 2020. She entered this world on June 1, 1962, in Yuma, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Peake Jr; parents, Albert and Della Bense; brother, Albert; and uncle Victor. She is survived by her daughter, Della Wilmoski; grandson, Dylan Wilmoski; sons, Gerald Peake III and Nicholas Peake; many aunts, cousins, uncles; and friends. A private memorial service will be held on November 23, 2020 at French-Rio Rancho.

Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Memories & Condolences
