Ellen Lee St. Pierre Lozo, 77 years old, died in her son David's arms at a cancer treatment facility located in the Spokane Valley on October 27, 2020. Ellen was born August 7, 1943 in Modesto CA, to parents Audrey and Montie McPhetridge. Ellen was a Computer Lab Technician for SFCC. She is survived by her four children Lane, Robin, Nathan and David, along with fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. An avid computer nerd and tireless advocate for her children, Ellen was an enthusiastic, charismatic, beautiful strong soul. Her warm, open personality will be missed by those who knew her. Due to Covid restrictions a private memorial service will be held for her on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane. To access and watch the service remotely please use the following link along with the password: Ellen