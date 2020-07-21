Ellen "Bobbie" Troglione age 96, passed away peacefully at St John Specialty Care Center in Mars. She formerly lived at the Butler home of her niece, Eileen Sieff Stroup.







She was born February 23 1924 to the late Frank and Alevia Troglione. She was preceded in death by her siblings Theresa (Nick) Vivaldi, Frances (Chester) Rogalski, Joe (Peg) Troglione, Christina (John Sr.) Mazak, Roselyn (Steven) Droske, Vincent (Mary) Troglione, Evelyn "Tootsie" Troglione, and Norma (Saul) Sieff.







She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.







Bobbie managed the family tailor shop in Wilkinsburg, PA. She was an avid gardener and crafter. Bobbie and her sister Tootsie are remembered for their beautiful holiday decorations.







During World War II, Bobbie served in the U.S. Navy, making munitions.







Bobbie was a strong willed and generous woman who was tireless in her efforts to protect the ones she loved from dust bunnies and empty plates. In her memory we ask that you reach out to someone in need and make their life a little better.







Private family visitation was held, and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated. Burial with military honors took place at Calvary Cemetery, Butler.





