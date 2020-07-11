1/
Ellis Donell Rucker
1951 - 2020
Ellis Donell Rucker
Age 69 of Plum formerly of Montrose, PA passed away on July 9, 2020. Ellis was born January 27, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Curtis and Patricia Rucker. Beloved husband of Linda D. (Davis) Rucker. Loving father of Christopher (Kimberly) Rucker, Carrie (Wesley) Poulton, Kelly (Kinah) Ayah, Eileen (Jason) Barfuss, Michael (Shushana) Rucker, Matthew Rucker, and Amanda (Elias) Gold; brother of Clifton Rucker; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Ellis was an undergraduate of California State University and received his doctorate at Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He practiced internal medicine at Endless Mountains Health System for 26 years. Family and friends will be received Thursday, July 16th 10-11 AM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will follow Thursday at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints c/o Michael Snow (for the perpetual education fund), 710 New Texas Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
