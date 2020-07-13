On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Eloisa Maes, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, passed away surrounded by her loving family to go home with our dear Lord. Eloisa will forever be remembered by her loving husband and her best friend, Louis; their children, Robert (Terri), Arlene (Ray), Janett, Geralyn (Gilbert), Louis Jr. (Angela), and Michael (Dorothy). Eloisa was born to Daniel and Maria Mejillas on Monday, October 22, 1934. She was a loving sister to Florian Trujillo (Henry), Oralio Vigil (deceased), Helen Segura (deceased), and Daniel Mejillas Jr. (Mary). She was in inspiration to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter who adored her. She will greatly missed, forever remembered,and loved.







Till we meet again







"Gone, yet not forgotten, although we apart your spirit lives within me forever in my heart"

